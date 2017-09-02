Private helicopter loses power, crashes south of Burnet

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) – A private helicopter crashed south of Burnet late Saturday afternoon, said the Federal Aviation Administration.

FAA said the aircraft – a Hughes 369 A – lost power near Burnet Municipal Airport and crashed on US 281 while attempting to make an emergency landing.

There were four people on board, said Burnet Police Chief Paul Nelson. He said two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other two people were uninjured.

Chief Nelson said the call for the crash came in at about 4:30 p.m.

The FAA is investigating the crash.

