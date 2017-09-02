Police searching for missing Austin woman

KXAN Staff Published:
Missing Person: Jennifer Reiney ( Photo courtesy of Austin Police)
Missing Person: Jennifer Reiney ( Photo courtesy of Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a 50-year-old woman who they say went missing Saturday morning.

Police say the woman, Jennifer Reiney, was last seen at her home in downtown Austin wearing a blue or black shirt with white and pick striped pajama pants. She left with no money, shoes or means of transportation.

Police suspect that she could be anywhere in the central Austin area. They say she has medical conditions that could affect her welfare.

Reiney is white, 5-foot-4 and weights 150 pounds with reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, police want you to call 911 immediately or the Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.

