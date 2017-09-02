High School Football Week 1: Smithson Valley vs. Hendrickson

Published:
Smithson Valley vs. Hendrickson on Sept. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Smithson Valley vs. Hendrickson on Sept. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The brand new football field in Pflugerville will play host to Smithson Valley High and Hendrickson High Friday night. Smithson Valley won in a comeback 24-20 over the Hawks. Hendrickson will be on the road at Belton Friday night.

