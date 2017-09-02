High School Football Week 1: Midway vs. Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Waco Midway defeated Cedar Park 35-28 Friday night at Gupton Stadium. The Mustangs scored the game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of the 4th. Cedar Park (0-1) travels to Vandegrift next Friday. Midway (1-0) hosts Cedar Ridge.
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.