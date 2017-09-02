Evacuees on President Trump’s Houston visit

HOUSTON (KXAN) – During President Trump’s visit to Houston Saturday, many evacuees needed services and support.

Tony Trenoff came down to the George R. Brown Convention Center to sit with his friend David Coyle, who’s been forced to stay there after the storm.

“I’m a big Trump fan,” Trenoff said. “Him showing up a second time — he’s giving hope to a lot of people who are really down and out.”

KXAN met them sitting along a bench with evacuees getting fresh air outside the mega shelter. We wanted to know how they thought the President could help.

“Sticking a match in their butt. Get them to work a little harder and work a little longer. You know — get things happening on a quicker scale,” said Trenoff.

Things are moving slow and communication isn’t the best they say.

“One thing I am thankful of is there is housing, there is food, and there is water,” said Coyle. He says the administration could do a better job encouraging businesses to help people in need.

“This is a disaster zone so what would normally be private should open itself up to help the public,” said Coyle.

But after the President leaves, they just want their lives to be normal.

“I’d like to be in my own place and I’d like to be back to work,” said Coyle.

After visiting Houston, President Trump continued to Louisiana where he met with lawmakers there, a volunteer navy and the national guard.