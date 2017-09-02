Boat traffic on Lake Travis for holiday weekend drops sharply in Harvey’s wake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lakes in the Austin area are feeling the lingering effects of Hurricane Harvey this Labor Day weekend, with just a fraction of the normal boat traffic hitting Lake Travis Saturday.

Officials at Mansfield Dam Park, a popular spot for people to launch boats for the day, estimated they saw only about 25 percent of the typical boat traffic.

For Michael Wall, it was a welcome surprise. The Lake Travis football coach took his pontoon boat out on the water one last time before retiring it for the summer. “Cruising around, enjoying the sunshine,” he said. “Lake’s up, run the boat a little bit, pretty peaceful.”

It was so peaceful partly because he only had to share the lake with what seemed like a few boats. “You got a couple sailboats out,” he said, “But it’s pretty calm for a holiday weekend.”

Park supervisor Julie Chapman blames Harvey.

“A lot of our visitation on holiday weekend does come from the Houston area generally,” Chapman said. Houston has been flooded for days and communities along the Gulf Coast are in ruins after Hurricane Harvey barreled through southeast Texas last weekend. Normal visitors to central Texas have more pressing concerns, it appeared to Chapman.

She called the turnout on the first day of the holiday weekend slow even for a typical Saturday. “Of course, there’s also the perceived gas shortage that I think is keeping a lot of people at home,” Chapman said.

All this is going to add up to less money for the park: Fewer boats going in the water means the park collects fewer day-use fees of $20 apiece. Chapman said it’ll be a significant hit for the budget, but she doesn’t expect it to impact the park’s operations.

Wall, the football coach, enjoyed the open water Saturday. As the school year ramps up, it’s a nice way to say goodbye for now.

“Farewell to summer, exactly” he said.

A marina owner told KXAN that the traffic earlier Saturday looked fairly normal to him. He attributed any drop in business at the private marina to the University of Texas football game in town Saturday, and to the tendency of the regulars to avoid what they expect to be busy holiday weekends on the lake.