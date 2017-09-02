APD sends 51 specially trained officers to Houston after Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 50 Austin Police officers are patrolling the streets of Houston as the city continues to deal with flooding following Hurricane Harvey.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the 51 officers are members of the Special Response Team and are deploying at the request of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

The officers will be paired up with Houston officers in patrol cars on 12-hour shifts for the next seven days.

“The men and women on this bus that are heading out there have been ready to go from day one, and they’re very excited to get out there,” Chief Manley said. “Policing is a brotherhood and as we’ve seen agencies across the state responding with boats in the early days, we’re now honoring the request that was made of us and sending officers to help patrol the neighborhoods.”

SRT officers have specialized training in crowd control among other things. SRT-trained officers can be patrol officers or come from any other unit within the department.

Manley says Acevedo called him as Hurricane Harvey set its sights on Texas and asked him to plan to send officers to Houston to help in the aftermath.

It’s not the first time APD has sent officers to Houston; the department sent the same unit after Hurricane Ike in 2008.

APD’s SRT also travels to help at large nationwide events including presidential inaugurations as well as Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Manley says APD has enough officers to keep Austin safe while this group is gone.

After this group of officers returns in a week, Chief Manley says another group will be sent to Houston to replace them.