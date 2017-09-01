Where gas is available in Austin

By Published: Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although some refineries shut down in Texas and some shipments were delayed because of the effects of Harvey, the reason many people are experiencing a gas shortage is because they are rushing to fill up all at once, according to Texas railroad commissioner Ryan Sitton.

“The average Texan fills up their car every ten days,” Sitton said. “Well, if all Texans go on the same day to fill up their car, that’s demanding ten times as much gasoline in that day as the system is designed to support, and it won’t work.”
GasBuddy.com has a resource to check on gasoline availability in your area.

” ]

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s