Where gas is available in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although some refineries shut down in Texas and some shipments were delayed because of the effects of Harvey, the reason many people are experiencing a gas shortage is because they are rushing to fill up all at once, according to Texas railroad commissioner Ryan Sitton.

“The average Texan fills up their car every ten days,” Sitton said. “Well, if all Texans go on the same day to fill up their car, that’s demanding ten times as much gasoline in that day as the system is designed to support, and it won’t work.”

GasBuddy.com has a resource to check on gasoline availability in your area.

