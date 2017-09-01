Whataburger donates $2M to Harvey relief, reopens restaurants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As its restaurants in areas damaged by Harvey slowly get back into business, Whataburger is also donating millions of dollars to help relief efforts.

The company is donating $150,000 to the Red Cross, $500,000 to local food banks, and has put an additional $1 million in the Whataburger Family Foundation to help cover clothing, food, medical bills and other expenses for employees affected by the storm.

“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you,” said Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson. “The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together.”

Amid his travels through the state, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted “Now I know Texas is on the road to mending. I had Whataburger in Corpus Christi.”

Now I know Texas is on the road to mending. I had Whataburger in Corpus Christi. pic.twitter.com/B3PtGnkNvy — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2017

There are 668 Whataburgers in Texas, including 24 in Corpus Christi near where Hurricane Harvey made landfall. As of Friday, 21 of those restaurants are open in some capacity, including drive-thrus. At this point though, in Houston, only five of the 50 Whataburgers there are open.