Trump to visit flood-ravaged Houston Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (AP/KXAN) — President Donald Trump says there is still “so much to do” for Texas to recover from Hurricane Harvey. Trump will travel again to Texas on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Texas is heeling (sic) fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard.” He later corrected the spelling of “healing.”

But he says, “still, so much to do.”

Trump has proposed federal hiring and budget plans that raise questions about his promised recovery effort.

On Tuesday, Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, where he toured the state’s Emergency Operations Center.

