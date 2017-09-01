Travis County sheriff’s lake patrol unit in Houston after Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders tell KXAN that the water flooding the Houston neighborhoods after Hurricane Harvey will be there for 20 more days. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office sent a boat crew south to help make welfare calls.

“Day job is, I’m a cop on the water,” said Deputy Brett Spicer, who works in the lake patrol unit.

His boat from Travis County is part of the Oklahoma Task Force One, charged with running missions in Houston’s western neighborhoods. He lines his boat up with the others from Kansas and Oklahoma and waits for a call from headquarters.

“We’re going to check door to door, house to house, checking on the welfare of everyone,” said Spicer.

They get their first briefing at 7:30 in the morning and they just continue this rotation until the sun goes down. They don’t go out after dark unless it’s a life or death situation.

This two man team arrived on Wednesday and are the first ones slated to go out on Saturday morning. They won’t just respond to individual calls, but over the weekend they’ll comb the neighborhoods checking if people in every house want to stay or go.

Deputy Spicer says the trip has been worth it.

“What’s going to stick with me is how people have stepped up and helped their fellow man. I mean it’s unbelievable. There are more citizens down here doing more than the first responders are doing. They’re asking how they can help us,” said Spicer.

They’re away from home but this Central Texas crew continues to patrol the waters.

In the Houston area there are all types of law enforcement agencies. Federal agencies, state agencies and a score of different local agencies. They all have to talk to each other and that’s where Lubbock County comes in.

“This way they both hear each other’s traffic, they know where they’re at,” said Joe Caballero. He leads a team of Lubbock County sheriff’s deputies in this communications command center.

It’s jam packed full of radios targeted to different frequencies so first responders from different agencies can safely talk to each other and coordinate as they go on calls. This crew here monitors and controls the radio traffic and tracks missions with an eye in the sky, a camera that can pinpoint exact locations in real time.

“It’s important to keep them together so they don’t run into each other. So we don’t send out two teams to the same spot,” said Caballero.

They’re stationed just outside of Houston in the Rosenberg Fairgrounds. They’ll be here until the state emergency management tells them they’re no longer needed.