AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a body was found inside an east Austin residence Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a welfare check in the 7500 block of Berkman Drive around 12:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man inside. He was pronounced dead at 1:38 p.m.

Austin Police are investigating the death as suspicious, but detectives do not believe there is a threat to the public. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.