PHOTOS: Fuel Frenzy across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fuel frenzy doesn’t seem to be slowing down across Central Texas. People are lining up for gas and in some situations, people have been photographed putting fuel into containers that should not be holding gasoline.
Take a look at the scenes around Central Texas:
Austinites face long lines for gas
Austinites face long lines for gas x
Latest Galleries
-
City of Austin crews prep to head to Victoria, Texas
-
City of Austin crews prep to head to Victoria, Texas
-
Damage in Port A
-
KXAN Crew Hunkers Down
-
KXAN Crew Hunkers Down
-
Evacuated animals head to Austin
-
Solar Eclipse in Central Texas 2017
-
Zoe’s journey to Alaska
-
DACA supporters protest Attorney General
-
Cats up for adoption