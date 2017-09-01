PHOTOS: Fuel Frenzy across Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fuel frenzy doesn’t seem to be slowing down across Central Texas. People are lining up for gas and in some situations, people have been photographed putting fuel into containers that should not be holding gasoline.

Take a look at the scenes around Central Texas:

Austinites face long lines for gas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Person filling up trash cans at 5511 Cameron Rd. in Austin. (Courtesy: Dana Toungate Dehlinger) A station out of gas on State Highway 71 in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Gas station pumps out in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Lago Vista gas station long lines (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines for gas at H-E-B in Round Rock (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines for gas at Sam's Club in Lakeline (KXAN Viewer Photo) Valero gas station long line in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at a Georgetown gas station (KXAN Viewer Photo) $3.29 unleaded at Valero on Barton Springs Road in Austin. (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at the Shell gas station at US 183 North and Balcones Club Drive on Aug. 31, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Murphy USA gas station in on Sept. 1, 2017. (Report It: Lynn Schiller)