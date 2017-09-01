PHOTOS: Fuel Frenzy across Central Texas

By Published: Updated:
Pflugerville gas station on the morning of Sept. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
Pflugerville gas station on the morning of Sept. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fuel frenzy doesn’t seem to be slowing down across Central Texas. People are lining up for gas and in some situations, people have been photographed putting fuel into containers that should not be holding gasoline.

Take a look at the scenes around Central Texas:

Austinites face long lines for gas

