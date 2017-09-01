One killed in crash on SH 29 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A person has died in a crash on State Highway 29 in Williamson County, Friday night.

Sheriff Robert Chody said the crash happened at Ronald Reagan Boulevard and asked drivers to please stay clear of the area.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office first warned drivers of the crash in a tweet at 10:10 p.m. Deputies said eastbound and westbound traffic was being diverted through a parking lot.

No additional details were immediately available.

Thursday night, two people were killed in a crash in Liberty Hill, not far from Friday’s crash.