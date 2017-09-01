Man hit, killed by Union Pacific train in Luling

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man died after he was struck by a Union Pacific train on Wednesday.

The Luling Police Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the Walnut/Pierce train crossing. The crew on the train said they spotted a person lying on the tracks. As the train was approaching, the man, identified as Fernando Cardenas, 30, got up and tried to walk away but he was not able to get out of the way fast enough.

The conductor put the train into emergency stop mode but it still struck Cardenas. Police say it appears Cardenas was a transient who lived in and around Caldwell County for the past three years.

Authorities say all railroad crossing warning equipment was operational and working at the time of the accident.