Man hit, killed by Union Pacific train in Luling

KXAN Staff Published:

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A 30-year-old man died after he was struck by a Union Pacific train on Wednesday.

The Luling Police Department said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at the Walnut/Pierce train crossing. The crew on the train said they spotted a person lying on the tracks. As the train was approaching, the man, identified as Fernando Cardenas, 30, got up and tried to walk away but he was not able to get out of the way fast enough.

The conductor put the train into emergency stop mode but it still struck Cardenas. Police say it appears Cardenas was a transient who lived in and around Caldwell County for the past three years.

Authorities say all railroad crossing warning equipment was operational and working at the time of the accident.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s