Hundreds of Harvey evacuees take refuge in Austin mega shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red Cross says at least 450 evacuees are now at the mega shelter at 7000 Metropolis Dr. in southeast Austin.

The several hundred evacuees will get food, sleeping areas, family reunification services, emotional support and supplies from the Red Cross.

“Transitioning to a Mega Shelter allows schools to move forward with normal classroom operations and the Red Cross to deliver services more efficiently, while providing additional space to other agencies,” states Marty McPhillips, CEO, American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas.

The shelter, which opened and became fully operational at noon Friday, has been busing evacuees from the affected areas and directing them to the mega shelter.

You can find shelters by visiting redcross.org or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767). You can also donate to the Red Cross by visiting their website or calling the same number; you can also text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Capital Metro, Austin’s public transportation provider, has added increased service to and from the mega shelter for Harvey evacuees. A temporary bus stop has been added and frequency of Route 228 has been increased.

The agency also added weekend service to Route 228 starting Saturday, Sept. 2 every 35 minutes from 5:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

Weekday service to and from the mega shelter will be increased starting Monday, Sept. 4, doubling the frequency of Route 228. The bus will arrive at the shelter every 17 minutes between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Free 7-day passes will be distributed at the shelter over the next few days, along with specialized maps and travel directions to stores and services. Customer service representatives will be available at the shelter to help people plan their trips.

Capital Metro is also providing four months of free paratransit services to Harvey evacuees with a disability that prevents them from riding the bus. Those needed these services should call MetroAccess at 512-389-7501.

You can find more information on CapMetro’s website or by calling the Go Line at 512-474-1200.

For those looking to drop off disaster supplies, you can do so at 1122 E. 51st St., the Hope Family Thrift Store, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The city asks that you please do not drop off material donations at the shelter.