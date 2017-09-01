Horns ready for Terps

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a five week training camp that began at the end of the July, the Texas Longhorns are more than anxious for Saturday’s opener (11 AM) against Maryland. For Tom Herman, while camp has been going for more than a month, it was November 29th, 2016 when he was named head coach at Texas. “It’s been a long nine months,” said Herman. “We’ve had a lot of things happen to us over the span of those nine months. I’m actually relieved a little bit to be back in the offensive meeting room, to be back in the staff room, to be preparing for an opponent, to doing a lot less media things (smiling), and to get back to coaching football and preparing to win a game. So I think relief and excitement are probably the two emotions.”

Maryland comes to Austin under second year head coach D.J. Durkin after a 6-7 season that ended with a loss to Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. The Terrapins a run heavy offense led by running backs Ty Johnson (1004 yards, 7.1 yards per carry) and Lorenzo Harrison (633 yards). Sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome will make his second ever start at quarterback and adds another dimension to the run game, ranking third on the team last year with 254 yards.

The Texas offense will face a Maryland defense that recorded 38 sacks last year. Sophomore quarterback Shane Buechele has had to learn a new offense under Herman and offensive coordinator Tim Beck. “I feel more confident, I feel smarter, I feel healthier better, it’s going to be a good season.” Buechele will have a deep group of receivers to throw to, sophomore Collin Johnson appears poised for a breakout season after coming on strong at the end of 2016 with 28 catches for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

As confident as Tom Herman and his staff are about this team and their ability to handle anything thrown at them, he knows that the real test is when it counts.

“I know how they’ve been trained,” Herman said. “I have a lot of confidence in the way that they’re trained, in the way that they’ve responded to that training, taken it to heart. But, again, putting it in practice in front of 105,000 people with a formidable opponent such as Maryland, that’s a whole other ball of wax. “I think we will respond well to adversity. I think we will know how to win. But, again, that remains to be seen.”

This marks the 4th meeting between the two programs, Texas has won all three, the most recent was a 42-0 Texas win in the Sun Bowl. The Longhorns are 103-18-3 in season openers and 107-14-3 in home openers.