High School Football Week 1: Vista Ridge vs. Southwest

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Vista Ridge opened the season with a 20-14 win against San Antonio Southwest. The Rangers were scheduled to open the season at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff but that game was canceled. Vista Ridge will play at Drippings Springs in week two.
