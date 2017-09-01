High School Football Week 1: East View vs. Hays

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Hays High School won their opener 48-36 over East View out of Georgetown on Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium. Hays will take on Georgetown Thursday night. East View will take on Waco University on Friday night.
