High School Football Week 1: Clemens vs. Round Rock

KXAN Staff Published:
Clemens vs. Round Rock on Sept. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo)
Clemens vs. Round Rock on Sept. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Schertz Clemens defeated Round Rock Friday night at Dragon Stadium 26-17. Round Rock (0-1) hosts Temple next Friday night. Clemens (1-0) hosts San Antonio MacArthur.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s