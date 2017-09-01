Dells contribute $36M to $100M Rebuild Texas Fund campaign

Chairman and CEO Michael Dell unveils the new XPS 12 at the Dell XPS launch celebration at Lightbox Studio on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015 in New York. (Mark Von Holden/AP Images for Dell)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A  fund hoping to raise $100 million or more for Harvey recovery efforts and community building launched Friday. The Austin-based Michael & Susan Dell Foundation will contribute $36 million to the Rebuild Texas Fund and is collaborating with the Texas non-profit OneStar Foundation.

“This is our home. And we know that it will take all of us working together, over the long term, to rebuild our Texas communities,” Michael Dell said.

Both Michael and Susan Dell grew up in Texas. The street where Michael Dell grew up in Houston is now underwater, according to the Dell Foundation website.

People can donate to the Rebuild Texas Fund by visiting its website, or by texting “rebuildtx” to 91999.

The Dell Foundation is a philanthropic organization that in recent years has provided $50 million to build the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin and donated $25 million to the Seton teaching hospital.

 

