Car hits woman, causes major traffic backups in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car hit a woman in south Austin Friday morning, closing westbound Slaughter Lane and causing a major backup on that road, as well as northbound on Old Lockhart Highway.

The collision happened at 6:43 a.m. on the east side of Slaughter Lane near Bluff Springs Road, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in front of the IDEA Bluff Springs school.

The woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

