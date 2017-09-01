BEFORE AND AFTER: Images show flooded cities after Hurricane Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Areas all around Houston which were once lush with green vegetation are flooded with muddy waters overtaking their towns. The flooding has caused roads which were once passable to trap residents inside their homes as rescue efforts continue in Houston and across the coast.

Now, new aerial images taken before and after Hurricane Harvey dumped record-breaking rain across the coast provide some perspective on the extent of the storm’s damage.

Take a look at these photos DigitalGlobal shared with KXAN, showing Simonton, Angleton, Rosenberg, Wharton and Brookshire before and after the storm.

Simonton

Simonton (close-up)

Angleton

Rosenberg

Wharton

Holiday Lakes

Brookshire

