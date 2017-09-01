Austin ISD to hold 13 open houses for $1B bond proposal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a billion dollar bond proposal on the table, the Austin Independent School District wants to make sure residents know what the bond will cover and why they believe the money is needed.

Over the next two months, the district will host 13 open houses so people can learn about the $1.05 billion bond. The district says the bond would bring 21st-century learning spaces to students without increasing the tax rate. In total, 16 schools will be modernized or built. AISD officials say every school in the district would receive a portion of the funds to make improvements – whether it’s through technology or updates to the facility.

Meetings are 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and are designed in a come-and-go format, with presentations at 5:45 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m. A district-wide open house will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, with presentations at 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

• Sept. 7 Akins High School cafeteria

• Sept. 12 Anderson High School cafeteria

• Sept. 14 Bowie High School cafeteria

• Sept. 19 Eastside Memorial ECHS cafeteria

• Sept. 21 Lanier ECHS cafeteria

• Sept. 26 McCallum High School cafeteria

• Sept. 28 Travis ECHS cafeteria

• Oct. 3 Austin High School cafeteria

• Oct. 5 Crockett ECHS cafeteria

• Oct. 10 LBJ ECHS cafeteria

• Oct. 12 Reagan ECHS cafeteria

• Oct. 17 Rosedale cafeteria, meeting for special campuses

• Oct. 21 AISD Carruth Admin. Center Board Room, districtwide meeting

The first 11 meetings focus on specific vertical teams while one meeting is dedicated to special campuses and the final open house is a districtwide meeting.

Early voting runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov. 7.