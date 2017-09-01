$4.61 gas price at Murphy USA was ‘human error’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When KXAN viewers went to get gas this morning at Murphy USA stations, they noticed the price was abnormally higher than every other gas station: $4.61 per gallon.

KXAN reached out to Murphy USA Friday morning about the price but didn’t hear anything from the company until just before 5 p.m. The company says at 8:50 a.m. Friday, eight stations in the Austin-area had put up the $4.61 price due to “human error” related to their centrally managed pricing system.

Withing 40 minutes, the company said the correct price was posted and customers are being reimbursed. Murphy USA says around 300 customers were affected and they have started the process of refunding all credit and debit cards. The refunds should be posted to customers’ accounts over the next several days. For customers who paid cash, you’re asked to call 1-800-905-0021.

The company says they also alerted the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“We are incredibly sorry for the mistake and we are working hard to make it right for our valued customers,” Murphy USA said in a statement.

Austinites face long lines for gas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Person filling up trash cans at 5511 Cameron Rd. in Austin. (Courtesy: Dana Toungate Dehlinger) Person filling numerous gas containers at the HEB in Bastrop on Sept. 1, 2017. (Report it: Kim Eller) A station out of gas on State Highway 71 in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Gas station pumps out in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Lago Vista gas station long lines (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines for gas at H-E-B in Round Rock (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines for gas at Sam's Club in Lakeline (KXAN Viewer Photo) Valero gas station long line in Austin (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at a Georgetown gas station (KXAN Viewer Photo) $3.29 unleaded at Valero on Barton Springs Road in Austin. (KXAN Viewer Photo) Long lines at the Shell gas station at US 183 North and Balcones Club Drive on Aug. 31, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Murphy USA gas station in on Sept. 1, 2017. (Report It: Lynn Schiller) Line to get gas at the station at Koenig and Lamar in Austin on Sept. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez) Gas station out of fuel at MLK and Chicon in Austin on Sept. 1, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)