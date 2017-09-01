$4.61 gas price at Murphy USA was ‘human error’

Published:
$4.61 gas at the Murphy Gas station in Bastrop on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Report It: Joe Westerberg )
$4.61 gas at the Murphy Gas station in Bastrop on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. (Report It: Joe Westerberg )

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When KXAN viewers went to get gas this morning at Murphy USA stations, they noticed the price was abnormally higher than every other gas station: $4.61 per gallon.

KXAN reached out to Murphy USA Friday morning about the price but didn’t hear anything from the company until just before 5 p.m. The company says at 8:50 a.m. Friday, eight stations in the Austin-area had put up the $4.61 price due to “human error” related to their centrally managed pricing system.

Withing 40 minutes, the company said the correct price was posted and customers are being reimbursed. Murphy USA says around 300 customers were affected and they have started the process of refunding all credit and debit cards. The refunds should be posted to customers’ accounts over the next several days. For customers who paid cash, you’re asked to call 1-800-905-0021.

The company says they also alerted the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

“We are incredibly sorry for the mistake and we are working hard to make it right for our valued customers,” Murphy USA said in a statement.

