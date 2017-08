PORT ARTHUR, Texas (NBC News/KXAN) — Rescue efforts are still in full swing in hard hit Port Arthur, Texas, which is just south of Beaumont.

A fleet of helicopters can be seen flying over areas of the city that are completely under water after Tropical Storm Harvey came through.

As of Thursday, flood waters are receding but emergency responders are continuing rescue efforts. The city’s water and sewer is still 100 percent functional.