VIDEO: 70 lit fireworks thrown into pizza parlor

NBC News Published:
Lit fireworks thrown into Liverpool, England pizza parlor (NBC News Photo)
Lit fireworks thrown into Liverpool, England pizza parlor (NBC News Photo)

LIVERPOOL, England (NBC News) — British police have been investigating closed-circuit video that shows a hooded man running into a Liverpool pizza parlor and leaving a box of 70 lit fireworks on the floor before running away and closing the door.

The security camera footage shows an employee and a customer running for cover in the kitchen moments before the fireworks explode in a blinding cascade that could easily have caused serious injury.

The incident happened at Hello Pizza on Monday evening.

Liverpool news media said the fireworks may have been placed in the pizza parlor as revenge because the restaurant had earlier called the police about another incident.

No one was injured.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s