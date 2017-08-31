VIDEO: 70 lit fireworks thrown into pizza parlor

LIVERPOOL, England (NBC News) — British police have been investigating closed-circuit video that shows a hooded man running into a Liverpool pizza parlor and leaving a box of 70 lit fireworks on the floor before running away and closing the door.

The security camera footage shows an employee and a customer running for cover in the kitchen moments before the fireworks explode in a blinding cascade that could easily have caused serious injury.

The incident happened at Hello Pizza on Monday evening.

Liverpool news media said the fireworks may have been placed in the pizza parlor as revenge because the restaurant had earlier called the police about another incident.

No one was injured.