Two dead in crash on SH 29 in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KXAN) — Deputies say a six car collision in Liberty Hill has claimed the lives of two people, Thursday night.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to stay away from the crash scene at State Highway 29 and County Road 200. First responders were called to help at around 7:30 p.m.

Sheriff Robert Chody said in a since-deleted tweet that a hit-and-run suspect was in custody; however, the sheriff’s office clarified that the incident was not a hit-and-run and that the driver they believe to be at fault has been airlifted in critical condition.

Others have been taken to the hospital, but there is an unknown total number of patients.

