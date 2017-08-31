President Trump pledges $1 million of own money for Harvey relief

The Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday.

And she says he’s calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey’s flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Trump may visit the Harvey-ravaged Houston area Saturday.

The president, who visited Texas on Tuesday, is planning a return trip this weekend with First Lady Melania Trump. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says they may visit the Houston area, as well as Lake Charles, Louisiana, though she is stressing the plans are still tentative.

The president traveled to Corpus Christi and Austin on Tuesday.

