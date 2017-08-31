Pence traveling to Texas Thursday to survey Harvey’s wreckage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is getting a chance to survey Harvey’s wreckage.

Pence is traveling to the tiny coastal town of Rockport, Texas, on Thursday to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey’s five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane.

President Donald Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings with local officials.

Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are now being lashed by Harvey’s remnants.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump talks with supporters outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, following a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, holds up a Texas flag after speaking with supporters outside Firehouse 5 Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, following a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer outside Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, as the president received a briefing on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump participates in a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump, flanked by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and first lady Melania Trump, speaks during a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive take part in a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at Firehouse 5 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, wldfor briefings on Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a tour of the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Donald Trump, accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaks during a briefing on Harvey relief efforts, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, at the the Texas Department of Public Safety Emergency Operations Center in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)