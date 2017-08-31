Open House Celebration at Novita Spa to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

From now until the end of September 2017, with every $100 spent on Novita Spa clinic products, Novita Spa will donate two body products to charitable distribution outlets that are bringing health and beauty aids to the Houston area. Novita Spa will be hosting an open house to celebrate 25 years of service on Thursday, September 7th from 6 PM – 8 PM.

Visit Novita Spa and Medical Rejuvenation Clinic for an hour or a day with friends, relaxation and results for yourself or with that special someone! They strive to exceed their guests’ expectations, making each visit truly unforgettable. From the moment you arrive you will be transported to a Tuscan Hillside Villa in the foot hills of the Texas Hill Country. Unwind in their Serenity Relaxation Room, an oasis where you will be served spa refreshments and a moment of serene quiet with a backdrop of flowing water from the Spas’ fountain. Enjoy an Aromatherapy Detox Steam before your treatments begin. Choose from a variety of advanced skin and body care treatments which include a total beauty and wellness program.

Clinical Facials

Advanced Massage Therapy

Spa Body Treatments and Wraps

Medical Facial Treatments

Laser Hair Removal

Botox and Dermal Fillers

Vein Treatments

CoolSculpting

VelaShape III

Infrared Sauna and Steam Treatments

Novita Spa Clinical Products and Mineral Cosmetics and much more.

The Novita Spa offers online printable gift cards. Or purchase a gift at the Spa and the gift card will be gift wrapped for your convenience. Monthly savings for Spa services are available with our Luxury Spa Membership Program. Novita Spa and Medical Rejuvenation Clinic is located on the square in Georgetown on West 7th Street. To book an appointment call 512-864-2773 or go to NovitaSpa.com for more details.

