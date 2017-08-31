North Texas lawmakers check on people in flooded Houston homes

Neighorhood flooded around Buffalo Bayou, along Wilcrest and Indian Creek. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — In Houston, volunteers scour flooded neighborhoods for people who waited too long to try to reach dry land. Two of those volunteers were North Texas state lawmakers who let KXAN follow them through the waters.

“That’s a car that’s completely submerged under water. We’ve been driving around here for three or four days now,” said State Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, pointing to a vehicle underwater.

Hughes and Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mt. Pleasant, drove down to Houston early in the week. Thursday they navigated neighborhoods along the Buffalo Bayou with a firefighter from Oklahoma.

Rep. Cole Hefner in Houston helping with flood rescues. (KXAN Photo/Phil Prazan)
“A number of folks we’ve talked to had not been flooded until the last couple of days because water is released from the reservoir to keep the dams from breaking,” said Hughes.

People are still living in these homes. Some say they’re fine. Some have run out of supplies.

“Some of these addresses we’ve been to three or four times and people are realizing it’s probably a good idea to get out,” said Hughes.

It’s really hard to tell how deep the water is in some places–you really have to know how high street poles and street signs are.

“It’s tough, but you know we’ll come back and be stronger than ever,” said Hefner. He says he’ll take lessons he learned here back to the capitol.

“When we go back to Austin, we have to make decisions regarding natural disasters and floods and yeah we’ll be able to speak from first-hand experience. I think that will be good,” said Hefner.

Most people who want out, are. But the heavy lifting to rebuild these neighborhoods has barely begun.

Hughes and Hefner plan to be in Houston through the week, but they say they may need to come back.

 

 

