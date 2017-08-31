Labor Day Grilling Featuring Award-Winning Bali BBQ Sauce

Fischer & Wieser started selling jams and jellies made from fresh peaches grown in our own orchard. They are known for their Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce®, but have expanded their catalog to include over 170 sauces, jams and jellies now sold throughout the US. At Fischer & Wieser, their goal is to create unique flavor combinations to inspire your culinary adventure, when adding in one of our gourmet products to your recipe, you experience unexpected and a surprising burst of flavor that enhances your dish and beverage.

To celebrate August as National Peach Month, Fischer & Wieser bought along one of their personal favorites, Texas Peach and Ginger Sangria. The people of Spain know a thing or two about the hot weather associated with peach season, and they invented the wine-based punch called sangria to help them make it through to cooler temperatures in the fall. While technically you can put any fresh fruit you want in sangria, incorporating Fischer & Wieser’s Agave-sweetened Peach Ginger Fruit Spread adds not only sweetness but a touch of fascinating complexity.

Fischer & Wieser products are available online at jelly.com and you can purchase their award-winning Bali BBQ in Austin at Central Market and Randall’s.

