KBVO 2017 high school football programming line-up

Related Coverage KBVO to broadcast Westlake High School football games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN-TV announced Thursday the high school football programming schedule for the 2017 regular season, airing Thursdays on its sister station KBVO-TV. The planned programming line-up reflects the stations’ ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented game-day experiences and coverage of the best local gridiron matchups directly to the homes of local viewers and football fans throughout Central Texas. KXAN Sports Director, Roger Wallace will provide play-by-play and analysis.

“At KXAN-TV and KBVO-TV, we are dedicated to supporting the needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve across Central Texas,” stated Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV. “High school athletics are unique in that strong bonds are formed between players and their local communities based on shared traditions and a passion for the game. As a result, we jumped at the opportunity to partner with local high schools across the region to broadcast and distribute exclusive, high-quality coverage of local games featuring some of the country’s most competitive high school football programs. We look forward to showcasing our outstanding local student-athletes on KBVO-TV beginning tonight.”

KXAN.com will also live stream the games.

KBVO-TV Broadcast Programming Schedule – Central Texas High School Football Games

Airing Live Every Thursday during 2017 Regular Season

(Please check local listings for schedule updates and additional information)

August 31 at 7:30 p.m.McCallum Knights vs Anderson Trojans

September 7 at 7:00 p.m.Pflugerville Panthers vs Leander Lions

September 14 at 7:00 p.m. (simulcast on KYLE-TV in Waco, TX) 7:00pm Vandegrift Vipers vs Killeen Kangaroos

September 21 at 7:00 p.m. Stony Point Tigers vs Leander Lions

September 28 at 7:30 p.m. Liberty Hill Panthers vs Anderson Trojans

October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Austin High Maroons vs McCallum Knights

October 12 at 7:00 p.m. Round Rock Dragons vs Pflugerville Panthers

October 19 TBD

October 26 TBD

November 2 at 7:30 p.m. Travis Rebels vs LBJ Jaguars

November 9 TBD

KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:

AT&T 1007

DirecTV 51

Dish Network 5185

Grande 818

Northland Cable 101

Suddenlink 725

Spectrum 1525

Over the Air 14.1