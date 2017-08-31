KBVO 2017 high school football programming line-up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN-TV announced Thursday the high school football programming schedule for the 2017 regular season, airing Thursdays on its sister station KBVO-TV. The planned programming line-up reflects the stations’ ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented game-day experiences and coverage of the best local gridiron matchups directly to the homes of local viewers and football fans throughout Central Texas. KXAN Sports Director, Roger Wallace will provide play-by-play and analysis.
“At KXAN-TV and KBVO-TV, we are dedicated to supporting the needs and interests of the local communities that we proudly serve across Central Texas,” stated Eric Lassberg, Vice President and General Manager of KXAN-TV. “High school athletics are unique in that strong bonds are formed between players and their local communities based on shared traditions and a passion for the game. As a result, we jumped at the opportunity to partner with local high schools across the region to broadcast and distribute exclusive, high-quality coverage of local games featuring some of the country’s most competitive high school football programs. We look forward to showcasing our outstanding local student-athletes on KBVO-TV beginning tonight.”
KXAN.com will also live stream the games.
KBVO-TV Broadcast Programming Schedule – Central Texas High School Football Games
Airing Live Every Thursday during 2017 Regular Season
(Please check local listings for schedule updates and additional information)
- August 31 at 7:30 p.m.McCallum Knights vs Anderson Trojans
- September 7 at 7:00 p.m.Pflugerville Panthers vs Leander Lions
- September 14 at 7:00 p.m. (simulcast on KYLE-TV in Waco, TX) 7:00pm Vandegrift Vipers vs Killeen Kangaroos
- September 21 at 7:00 p.m. Stony Point Tigers vs Leander Lions
- September 28 at 7:30 p.m. Liberty Hill Panthers vs Anderson Trojans
- October 5 at 7:30 p.m. Austin High Maroons vs McCallum Knights
- October 12 at 7:00 p.m. Round Rock Dragons vs Pflugerville Panthers
- October 19 TBD
- October 26 TBD
- November 2 at 7:30 p.m. Travis Rebels vs LBJ Jaguars
- November 9 TBD
KBVO can be found on the following local cable channels:
- AT&T 1007
- DirecTV 51
- Dish Network 5185
- Grande 818
- Northland Cable 101
- Suddenlink 725
- Spectrum 1525
- Over the Air 14.1