Jeff Davis Avenue sign in Austin vandalized

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A street sign named after the president of the Confederacy now sports a red, spray-painted line through its name.

A KXAN viewer spotted the vandalized Jeff Davis Avenue sign at Koenig Lane in central Austin Thursday. The sign is within Austin City Councilmember Leslie Pool’s district, and she says she intends to file a name change request.

More than two weeks ago Robert E Lee Road signs at four intersections in south Austin were vandalized, also with red paint. Robert E. Lee was the Confederacy’s top general during the American Civil War. Councilmember Ann Kitchen’s office says it is still working on applications to change the road’s name, and are trying to submit the paperwork this week.