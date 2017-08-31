H-E-B working to reopen stores in Houston-area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As floodwaters slowly recede in Houston, H-E-B is getting ready to send its team members back in to get stores ready for customers who are just looking for bread and milk.

Over the past several days, the San Antonio-based grocery store chain has deployed its emergency response team and mobile kitchen to Rockport and Houston. The mobile kitchen provides hot meals throughout the day for evacuees and first responders. The mobile kitchen in Houston is currently staged at the NRG Stadium.

In Rockport, H-E-B is operating a mobile kitchen as well as a mobile pharmacy and business center. H-E-B announced Thursday morning that the Rockport store has reopened.

Along with providing hot meals, the business had donated more than 72,000 cases of water and 56,000 bags of ice.

On Thursday, H-E-B’s “Pop-Up Parlor” will deliver free cream to the families at two Austin shelters. From 12 p.m.-2 p.m. the ice cream truck will be at LBJ High School and then from 3-5 p.m. it’ll be at the Delco Center. The truck will then head to La Grange on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.

