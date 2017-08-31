Gov. Abbott announces Day of Prayer for Harvey victims

By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talk as they prepare to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talk as they prepare to visit areas affected by Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urges everyone to keep those affected by Harvey in their thoughts, and highlighted Sun. Sept. 3 as a Day of Prayer in the state.

The governor issued a proclamation Thursday while visiting First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverand Franklin Graham. It asks people to pray for the safety of first responders, public safety officers and military personnel, as well as for healing for individuals, rebuilding of communities and restoration for the entire region.

“Throughout our history, Texans have been strengthened and lifted through prayer, and it is fitting that Texans join together in prayer in this time of crisis,” Abbott said. “Throughout this disaster, we have seen the power of Texans helping Texans, and I am hopeful this proclamation will bring people together once more. We have remained strong throughout this ordeal, and this Day of Prayer will make us even stronger together.”

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s