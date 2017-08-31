Gov. Abbott announces Day of Prayer for Harvey victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urges everyone to keep those affected by Harvey in their thoughts, and highlighted Sun. Sept. 3 as a Day of Prayer in the state.

The governor issued a proclamation Thursday while visiting First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, with Vice President Mike Pence and Reverand Franklin Graham. It asks people to pray for the safety of first responders, public safety officers and military personnel, as well as for healing for individuals, rebuilding of communities and restoration for the entire region.

“Throughout our history, Texans have been strengthened and lifted through prayer, and it is fitting that Texans join together in prayer in this time of crisis,” Abbott said. “Throughout this disaster, we have seen the power of Texans helping Texans, and I am hopeful this proclamation will bring people together once more. We have remained strong throughout this ordeal, and this Day of Prayer will make us even stronger together.”