Joe Barlow sat down with musician Drew Davis for a Cup of Joe at Vivel Crepes & Coffee, located at 2011 Main Street in Lakeway, Texas. You can learn more about Drew Davis and her music at drewdavismusic.com.

Sponsored by Vivel Crepes & Coffee. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.