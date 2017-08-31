Central Texans react to long lines at the pump

Many gas stations sold out of regular unleaded

Long lines at the Shell gas station at US 183 North and Balcones Club Drive on Aug. 31, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers rushed out to fill up their tanks Thursday when word spread that some Austin-area gas stations were facing fuel shortages after Hurricane Harvey.

“My husband told me to get out and go get gas now,” said Jamie Hogan as she pulled through a station parking lot where the gas was already gone.

With so many people heading to the pump at once, many gas stations quickly ran out of everything but diesel.

“It’s looking scary,” said Joe Malbomado as he struggled to find a place still supplied with unleaded fuel. “I’ve tried four different places. They’re all dried out.”

At those gas stations that still had a steady supply, drivers sat and waited in long lines.

“It’s a temporary inconvenience compared to what Houston’s dealing with,” Hogan said, “But better safe than sorry.”

Some stations still offering unleaded gasoline only had premium left, but that was a price most customers were willing to pay.

The Texas railroad commissioner told KXAN the current issues with gas stations running out of fuel is because people are rushing to gas stations to buy fuel, which is causing a run on gas — basically a vicious cycle.

