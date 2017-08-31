Beaumont without water due to Harvey flooding

BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Beaumont, already battered by Harvey, has now lost water service.

City officials say it has lost service from its main pump which pulls water from the Neches River, as well as its secondary water source at the Loeb wells in Hardin County. The Neches River is rising and causing issues there.

The city says it will have to wait for the flood waters to recede so it can determine what was damaged and try to restore water service. It has no idea how long it will take, and expected water pressure to be gone by 6 a.m.