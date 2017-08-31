Austin Transportation Department heads to Victoria to help with Harvey recovery

Victoria, TX is working to recover from Hurricane Harvey (ATD/2017)
AUSTIN (KXAN)– Hurricane Harvey may be out of Texas but it has left behind massive devastation. Victoria, Texas is one of the cities dealing with the impacts and moving forward with the help of the City of Austin Transportation Department.

A convoy with 18 staff members, nine vehicles, 200 stop signs, sign posts, sand bags and one trailer are en route to Victoria with dispatching supplies, signal and sign technicians to help Victoria recover from Hurricane Harvey. While in Victoria, the crews will help replace roadway signage and restore traffic signals to proper working condition. Details about cost and funding this effort have not been finalized.

Officials with the Austin Transportation Department tell KXAN News that the situation is fluid and they are prepared for the staff members to help with recovery efforts for about eight days, but will assess as the situation as it develops.

