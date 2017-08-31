Austin Pride announces new dates for parade, festival

By Published: Updated:
Streets close for Austin Pride Parade August 27, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)
Streets close for Austin Pride Parade August 27, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin PRIDE announced new dates for its festivities cancelled after Harvey moved in, proving the storm couldn’t rain on its parade forever.

Organizers met with the City of Austin Thursday and confirmed new dates for the celebrations, which will take place over two weekends. The parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, while the festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 21. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Because the events had to be rescheduled, Austin PRIDE is still working to confirm the entertainment line up. The group is also still allowing people to register online to volunteer.

Tickets are currently available online.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s