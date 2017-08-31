Austin Pride announces new dates for parade, festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin PRIDE announced new dates for its festivities cancelled after Harvey moved in, proving the storm couldn’t rain on its parade forever.

Organizers met with the City of Austin Thursday and confirmed new dates for the celebrations, which will take place over two weekends. The parade will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, while the festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 21. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to help the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Because the events had to be rescheduled, Austin PRIDE is still working to confirm the entertainment line up. The group is also still allowing people to register online to volunteer.



Tickets are currently available online.