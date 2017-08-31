Austin decides to lease property on southeast side of town for evacuees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Citing the uncertainty of how many evacuees the city of Austin is expecting, the city has decided to not use the Austin Convention Center as a mega shelter location.

Prior to Thursday’s regular Austin City Council meeting, the council members convened for an emergency meeting to discuss the city’s response to Harvey. City staff members presented a new location in southeast Austin as a possible mega shelter site. The location at 7000 Metropolis Drive would be leased by the city and turned into a mega shelter for an unknown period of time.

City staff such as the assistant city manager and emergency management coordinator said the new location would be easier in terms of scalability and parking.

“Allows us to consolidate and not have to be going into multiple locations because that creates a logistical problem,” said Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano.

Council Member Ellen Troxclair questioned whether events scheduled at the convention center played a role in the city moving the shelter location. The city says there were conventions scheduled for the next two to three months. The organizer of the next convention that was scheduled called and offered to cancel the event as well. For city staff, moving into a different location was a longer-term decision.

After discussing the item for approximately one hour, the council approved the motion to lease the property for the mega shelter.