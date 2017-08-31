Amber Alert issued for Del Rio child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities in Del Rio have issued an Amber Alert for a toddler who was taken Thursday.

The Del Rio Police Department says they’re looking for 22-month-old Aiden Colton Jones. The boy is 24 inches tall, 25 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was taken by Daniel Eugene Jones, 48, according to officials. The suspect is driving a gray, 1998 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas temporary license plate number. He was last heard from in the Del Rio area. Authorities believe the child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, you should call the Del Rio PD at 830-774-8591.

