16th annual Taco Shack bowl kicks off with spirit competition

The 16th annual Taco Shack Bowl kicks off Thursday with a spirit decorating competition (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a competition between two Austin high schools that’s nacho average rivalry. Let’s taco ’bout the 16th annual Taco Shack Bowl.

On Wednesday, McCallum High School and Anderson High School took over the Taco Shacks at 4002 N. Lamar Boulevard and 3901-C Spicewood Springs Road. They decorated them ahead of their big game Thursday.

Before they determine who wins on the field, they’ll find out who has the most school spirit.

KBVO High School Football returns for its 8th year as McCallum takes on Anderson at 7:30 p.m. at House Park. If you can’t catch it on KBVO, you can watch it on KXAN.com.

PHOTOS: 16th annual Taco Shack Bowl

