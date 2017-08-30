Zebra Mussels Invade Austin

Zebra mussels are a highly destructive invasive species that have unfortunately made their way into Austin’s reservoirs, including Lake Austin and Lake Travis. Liz Johnston from Austin’s Watershed Protection Department explains what impact zebra mussels might have now that they are here. To learn more about the impact of zebra mussels and how you can help prevent the spread, go to austintexas.gov/austinlakes.

