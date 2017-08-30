Williamson County Sheriff’s Office teams helping in Houston

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A third boat crew from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office arrived in Houston Wednesday to help with rescue efforts as the city deals with historic flooding from Harvey.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo requested the help from the crews trained in swift water rescue. As of Tuesday, two crews had helped with more than 35 evacuations, according to Williamson County. A third crew drove to Houston to relieve the first one that arrived Sunday. Its members got to work only a few hours after unloading their gear Wednesday morning.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody is with the newest crew. In a tweet, he thanked the Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander police departments for covering SWAT calls so the rescue teams could help in Houston.

The latest crews also brought along the Williamson County hovercraft.

“As tragic as this experience is, I am proud to be part of this office,” Chody tweeted.

