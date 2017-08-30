Want to help evacuees in Austin? Make a welcome kit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to make evacuees comfortable as possible when they arrive in Austin, Mayor Steve Adler is asking people to help make welcome kits for the new guests.

Adler put out the call Wednesday for 6,000 supply kits that contain a variety of things people can use while at the shelter. If you have any pet crates in your garage, you can also donate them to the Austin Animal Center for the displaced pets.

The city says they’ll need 500 large crates as well as used sheets and towels to line the crates. You can drop those off at the Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, Austin from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

Here’s what goes into a welcome kit:

• Towel

• Washcloth

• Soap

• Tissue

• Toothbrush

• Toothpaste

• Deodorant

• Feminine Products

• Shampoo

• Comb

• Blanket

• Pillow

• Wipes

• Baby Bottles/Formula

• Diapers

• Baby Food

• A note of encouragement

Please place the items in a reusable bag or plastic container with a lid and then drop the donation off at the Hope Family Thrift Store at 1122 E. 51st St. in Austin from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Evacuees currently spread across four shelters in Austin are expected to be moved into a mega shelter at the Austin Convention Center on Thursday.