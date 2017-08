HOUSTON (NBC News) — Incredible time-lapse video shows a garage in Houston filling up with water.

The garage was breached this past Sunday at 2 a.m. Just 10 hours later it crested.

At the start of the video, homeowner Dani Roisman is seen preparing the garage by moving boxes on tables. However, water quickly filled the garage, causing the SUV to float.

The lights were left on, allowing us to get a view of the rising water.

The water finally receded from the garage on Monday at 8 a.m.