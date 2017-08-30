Tips for salvaging treasured items from a flooded home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving out tips for salvaging prized keepsakes in your home following a flood.

First and foremost: air dry — best done indoors.

Open windows and turn on dehumidifiers and the air conditioner. Avoid prolonged exposure to hair dryers, irons, even sunlight.

For photos, take them out of albums and frames. Before air-drying, use soft brushes and cloths with clean water.

Don’t let the image of the photo touch other surfaces while drying.

Make sure you prioritize items. Mold can develop within 48 hours and not everything can be saved. So make sure you target the most important items for saving.

When it comes to your house, a number of things will just have to be thrown away. Wall to wall carpeting needs to be ripped up and trashed.

Wallboard if flood levels were low enough can be replaced up to four feet from the ground. Otherwise, replace the whole panel.

If you’re looking for more cleanup and repairs tips, FEMA has a complete list of tips on their website here.